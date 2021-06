The U.S. Census Bureau retail report showed a sales drop of 1.3% (seasonally adjusted) in May compared to April for the retail trade and food services industries. While the drop may be concerning and indicates a possible slowdown from April in terms of economic recovery, when compared to 2019 sales (pre-pandemic) May sales are up almost 27%. According to the data, retail sales (minus automobile and gasoline segments) for the month were down only 0.8%. Automobile sales in the U.S. market significantly impacted the performance and were down 3.7% from the previous month. The decline in car sales may continue as many manufacturers are forced to decrease production due to microchip shortages.