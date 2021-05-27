Your #StaytheFHome Curated Weekend: 5/27 and Beyond

It’s another week closer to a fuller reopening of the city! More venues are opening up now with limited capacity, shows scheduled for the near future, and a new normal may be happening soon. But as we said in the one-year anniversary of the #StaytheFHome Curated Weekend, we need to continue being careful if we go out and opt to support the local arts scenes we so enjoy from home. We will continue posting mostly virtual events and listing in-person events, but in the coming weeks will be mixing the two a little more. Nonetheless, positive moves forward are a good thing and we’ll still keep tabs on the fun stuff happening online this weekend and beyond! So if you feel comfortable going out, do so with a mask and social distance.