Review: Take to the Skies in Iron Harvest–Operation Eagle DLC

As you can see I really liked Iron Harvest. It felt like an old school real time strategy game made modern. It didn’t hurt that the gameplay consists of a mix between infantry with cover tactics and taking control of giant, hulking mechs that are able to devastate battlefields. Mix in artillery, potential for large battles, and set it against an alternate World War 1 where the war never really ended and you have something truly special. Now, just like the real version of World War I, the US is getting to the party a little late, but these aren’t your typical doughboys. While Europe fought The Great War, Usonia was building up its force, and now America has mechs of its own. But it’s not just superiority on the ground in Operation Eagle–with the addition of flying units, you’ll have to fight for air superiority as well.