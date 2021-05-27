Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Review: Take to the Skies in Iron Harvest–Operation Eagle DLC

By Antal Bokor
Posted by 
Third Coast Review
Third Coast Review
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs you can see I really liked Iron Harvest. It felt like an old school real time strategy game made modern. It didn’t hurt that the gameplay consists of a mix between infantry with cover tactics and taking control of giant, hulking mechs that are able to devastate battlefields. Mix in artillery, potential for large battles, and set it against an alternate World War 1 where the war never really ended and you have something truly special. Now, just like the real version of World War I, the US is getting to the party a little late, but these aren’t your typical doughboys. While Europe fought The Great War, Usonia was building up its force, and now America has mechs of its own. But it’s not just superiority on the ground in Operation Eagle–with the addition of flying units, you’ll have to fight for air superiority as well.

thirdcoastreview.com
Third Coast Review

Third Coast Review

Chicago, IL
186
Followers
1K+
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Third Coast Review is your source for Chicago arts, culture and news. From reviews and previews to recipes, events and breaking news, get it all at Third Coast Review

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gameplay#Downloadable Content#Original Content#Operation Eagle#Opeation Eagle#The American Union#American Union#Arab#Iron Harvest#Sky Bikes#Gunship#Iron Harvest Dlc#Patreon#Air Lifts#Steam#Flying Units#Larger Mechs#Air Units#Powerful Mechs#Artillery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: Siege Survival: Gloria Victis Is a Novel Look at the Human Cost of Medieval Siege Warfare

I never played Gloria Victis: Medieval MMORPG, the massively multiplayer online role-playing game that had a self-professed emphasis on realism. That game, released into Steam Early Access in 2016 is still in development. Armed with that limited knowledge, I was very surprised when I ended up getting into Siege Survival: Gloria Victis. I thought it would be a combat heavy game that focused on siege battles, taking place in the same world as its namesake massively multiplayer role-playing game. It’s my fault for not reading what was on the tin, so to speak. Siege Survival: Gloria Victis has the same low fantasy emphasis on realism, but went entirely in a direction I didn’t expect.
Video GamesPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: Layers of Fear 2 Is a Solid Switch Port for Horror Fans

The Nintendo Switch is a surprisingly versatile console, and it has been home to games that only a few years ago seem like they’d never be on a handheld system. The system’s popularity has essentially opened the floodgates to third party developers taking popular games and porting them to the Nintendo Switch—and that’s something I can get behind. As a result of this, the Switch has a large catalog of horror games with Layers of Fear 2 now adding itself to the Switch’s burgeoning rosters.
Video GamesPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: Heroes of the Innersphere Releases Alongside Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries As it Finally Hits Steam

When Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries released as an Epic Games Store exclusive at the end of 2019, there were a lot of fans who were anticipating a Steam release left with a bitter taste in their mouths. Developer Piranha Games decided to go for that Epic Games Store money, despite its early campaign that had customers purchasing on a pledge-like tier system with one of the promises being a Steam key. Well, if you were one of those very early fans who decided to wait for the Steam release, it’s finally upon us. If you were hoping for some quality of life changes and improvements from the original release, you’re in luck—though Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries still might not be the game you were hoping for.
Video GamesPosted by
Third Coast Review

Preview: Hokko Life Promises a Relaxing Adventure

2020 was definitely the year of Animal Crossing. It was the perfect storm of New Horizon’s release and a pandemic keeping everyone inside their homes, living out fantasies with their animal villagers. That’s why it’s not at all surprising that there are an increasing amount of Animal Crossing type games being readied for release. There is definitely a market for games that feature low stakes and relaxation in their main gameplay loop. Hokko Life is such a game, and it’s getting ready to enter into Early Access on Steam soon.
Video GamesPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: Creative, Colorful and Strange, Biomutant Is Unique But Familiar

Video games, like any form of media, have evolved over the years. You can almost tell what games came from what generation/era based purely on aesthetics and sensibility. Biomutant feels like a game from yesteryear plopped into the current generation—like something that was conceived around the Dreamcast and PlayStation 2 generation, made with modern visuals and controls. A lot of modern influences are gone, or in the background. It’s a strange game that mixes its post-apocalyptic setting, anthropomorphic mutated animals, and a touch of eastern themes to create something simultaneously unique, but familiar.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: Very Very Valet Is Only One ‘Very’ Worth of Good

It is very very easy to see what makes Very Very Valet special. Following in the footsteps of predecessors like Overcooked, Stretchers and Moving Out, it uses a well worn formula but expands it to new areas. In this specific case, being a valet in a world where everything is cartoonishly silly and the stakes aren’t nearly as high. Parking cars and returning them may seem boring but when car launchers, portals and other crazy contraptions are involved, the fun really ramps up.
Video GamesPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: Flowing Lights Is an Interesting Genre Mash-shmup

Flowing Lights is a throwback with a twist. This indie “arcade puzzle shooter” tries to walk in a lot of worlds. It’s a classic shoot ‘em up or “shmup” but uses an undulating geometric landscape and physics based gameplay to subvert that straight line of fire standard, meaning your bullets and all your alien enemies bullets literally twist and slide around in a sort of vaporwave style desolate neon world. But Flowing Lights doesn’t rest on its laurels with unique bullet bending gameplay alone, instead adding puzzle elements that make it more than a game where lightning reflexes reign.
Video GamesPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: Stylized Before We Leave Is a Break from Convention

When I first started playing Before We Leave, it struck me as a cute little city builder. I didn’t realize it was a little bit more than that until a few hours in. Your goal isn’t just to make one city for your little peg-like people—or Peeps, as the game calls them—but to also expand this civilization across the globe, and then the stars. Your main opposition isn’t people, however—it’s what was left behind by previous people: pollution, radiation, and land left inhospitable. Oh yeah, and there are ancient guardians that threaten to devour your worlds.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Iron Harvest launches Operation Eagle expansion, goes on sale

Iron Harvest 1920‘s first expansion, Operation Eagle, arrived this past week, bringing with it the American Usonia faction, new flying units, and a new story campaign. Usonia sets itself apart from previous factions with a heavy emphasis on air units and area of effect attacks, with virtually all of their mechs dealing splash damage over a wide area.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Mechwarrior 5 – Heroes of the Inner Sphere DLC Review (PC)

When thinking about giant mecha, one’s thoughts might be drawn to the space knights from the Gundam series or the Megazord from Power Rangers. The Mechwarrior series though has always focused on mechs that are a little less fantastical. There’s a greater focus on the gritty reality of giant mecha life: giant lasers need to have heat sinks and man-sized gatling guns often jam after all! Heroes of the Inner Sphere is the DLC expansion for Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries, promising to give a whole new lease of life to the base game. Since our very own Heather Johnson-Yu has already reviewed Mechwarrior 5, here I’ll do my best to give my brief thoughts on the base game before focusing on the Inner Sphere expansion.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Third Coast Review

Preview: Fight off the Apocalypse to a Great Soundtrack in The Last Spell

I love the concept of a dying world with the last glimmer of humanity hanging on against overwhelming odds. It’s a bleak, existential look that provides a bit of comfort just for the fact that, yeah, I’ll die, but so will everything else. Okay, maybe that’s a little dark, but The Last Spell has me thinking about the end of the world—specifically, one where man’s hubris has driven us to the brink, and the only way to eke out a victory is from the cusp of demise.
Video GamesPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: Chaos Wastes Has Been a Breath of New Life for Vermintide 2

I’ve played a ton of Warhammer: Vermintide 2 since its release over three years ago. It’s been on/off again on my co-op group’s playlist for a long time, but it fell off our radar a bit through 2020. The release of the Grail Knight and Engineer career paths for Kruber and Bardin (respectively) gave us an excuse to play a few rounds, but nothing quite stuck. There was a feeling that nothing was quite the same after the disappointment that Winds of Magic ultimately turned out to be. When Chaos Wastes released, my group gave it a shot, but it didn’t initially stick. It’s true we liked the rogue-lite approach, but it wasn’t until about a week after the release of Chaos Wastes that we really started to get a hankering for more rat slaying.
Video GamesPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: Tight Precision Platformer Sockventure Is a Surprise

Sockventure is a precision platformer where you play as a sock that has to brave an evil, toothed dryer to rescue its orphaned fellow socks. I love the premise, but the beginning was a little clumsy and set the impression that the rest of Sockventure was going to consist of floaty controls—I was wrong. While Sockventure doesn’t have the tightest controls I’ve experience in a 2D platformer, they’re definitely tight enough to get around Sockventure’s crazy levels, which are full of saws, lasers, and copious amounts of teeth that you can easily spike yourself on. Just one touch and you’re dead, so you’ll need precise and fast reflexes to easily coast through Sockventure’s challenges.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Wasteland 3: The Battle of Steeltown DLC Review – Narrowing Down the Infinite to the Plausible

Ever since its very beginnings, the Wasteland series stood out from the competition with its crazy world, great writing, and solid gameplay, but it's only with Wasteland 3 that the series literally took off, presenting an amazing role-playing game experience that all fans of the genre should not miss for any reason. All the main game's best features, such as the great worldbuilding and writing, the engaging tactical combat system, and how the choices players make during the game have some real consequences, make a glorious comeback in The Battle of Steeltown, Wasteland 3's first proper expansion.
Video GamesPosted by
Third Coast Review

Preview: Survive, Build and Fight in Going Medieval

I haven’t really been a fan of city builders or management games when they have combat added in. But I haven’t really played a city builder like Going Medieval before. I don’t think I’ve had quite the same amount of culture shock regarding genres mashing up since I played Warcraft: Orcs Versus Humans after only knowing Sim City 2000. It’s not like Going Medieval is the first game to mash together city builder with combat elements–with its closest comparison in recent memory being Rimworld–it’s just my favorite version of it so far.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Palia is an MMO Take on Harvest Moon from Blizzard and Epic Vets, Pre-Alpha Sign-Ups Open

The Harvest Moon formula hasn't changed significantly in years. Even recent hits like Stardew Valley basically just pick up the same familiar ball the original Harvest Moon creators dropped, but the just-announced Palia aims to actually take the life-sim RPG to the next level. Developed by Singularity 6, a new studio founded and staffed by Blizzard, Epic, Riot, and Sony veterans, Palia is a life-sim MMO influenced by Harvest Moon, Animal Crossing, and The Sims, with dashes of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Genshin Impact, and Minecraft thrown in for flavor. You can check the pretty debut trailer for Palia, below.
Video GamesPosted by
Third Coast Review

Preview: Pyramid Plunge Is a Familiar but Fun 2D Spelunk

Okay, so I haven’t spent as much time in Spelunky or Spelunky 2 as I’ve wanted to. There are a million games to play, and despite those two being high on my list of games to ‘git gud’ at, I never played them beyond a couple of hours each. Imagine my surprise then, when I jumped into Pyramid Plunge I was greeted with an almost 1:1 clone of Spelunky.
Video GamesEscapist Magazine

Operation: Tango Is an Excellent Co-op Spy Adventure – Review in 3 Minutes

Operation: Tango is an espionage-themed online co-op-only game developed and published by Clever Plays. You and your partner must work together as you complete dangerous missions on your way to defeat the evil mastermind Cypher. Whether you play as the Agent or as the Hacker, you’ll be tested with every obstacle ahead. Communication is vital as the duo heavily relies on each other to solve puzzles and progress.