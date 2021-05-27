Cancel
Bristol Uni student who helped send over 100 Christmas cards to elderly wins award

By Eoin Rollins
The Tab
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Bristol Uni student has received an Outstanding Reward for her work to fight loneliness in a Bristol care home. Third year student, Jade Bruce, organised the initiative for over 100 Bristol Uni students to handwrite personalised Christmas cards to the elderly at St Monica’s Trust in Westbury-on-Trym. Jade wanted...

thetab.com
