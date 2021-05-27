Bristol Uni student who helped send over 100 Christmas cards to elderly wins award

Federal Education Minister Alan Tudge says Australian universities are not doing enough to bring back international students despite expectations that classes would be conducted face-to-face. Figures released by Universities Australia in February showed Australian tertiary institutions shed over 17,000 jobs and lost an estimated $1.8 billion in revenue as overseas students were left stranded due to the pandemic last year. Mr Tudge says university leaders must now focus on improving student experience. “They’re slowly returning but they’re not returning fast enough,” he told Sky News. “I gave my speech this morning to the university leaders here in Canberra and said very clearly we want to see students back. “Students had that expectation that they enrolled into a course which would be face-to-face and it’s not happening fast enough. “In some universities it is, but let’s see that happen because we need that focus on the student experience; they didn’t have a great experience last year, but let’s focus on that this year.”