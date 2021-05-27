Commerce announces new grant opportunity for travel agents and tour operators
The North Dakota Department of Commerce today announced that the Travel Agent and Tour Operators Grant (TATO) application window will begin June 1, at 10 a.m. CST. The TATO is designed to assist travel agents and tour operators within the travel and tourism industry that continue to experience negative impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic. Funds from the grant are to be used to reimburse eligible entities for lost revenue.