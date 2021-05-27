Commerce announces new grant opportunity for travel agents and tour operators

When people choose their careers, they often don't consider their lust to travel or such desirable hobbies in consideration. However, this doesn't hold for all professions. If you like traveling and are working in the healthcare industry, you're in for a treat. Hospitals are always on the hunt for medical professionals who are flexible. By flexible, they mean professionals who are willing to travel to other states and work. If you don't like staying in one area for long, this may be the job for you.