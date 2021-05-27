Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Algorithm Bests Clinicians in Predicting Alzheimer’s

alzforum.org
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlasma phospho-tau 181 and p-tau 217 can distinguish people with Alzheimer’s disease from controls most, but not all, of the time. To increase diagnostic accuracy, researchers are creating algorithms combining p-tau with other fluid biomarker and diagnostic data. In the May 24 Nature Medicine, researchers led by Oskar Hansson and Sebastian Palmqvist, both at Lund University, Sweden, reported just such an algorithm to predict AD. They report that among people with a subjective memory complaint, plasma p-tau, APOE genotype, executive function, and memory scores together predicted AD onset within two to six years with 90 percent accuracy. In the same cohort, clinicians were about 72 percent accurate. Alzforum first reported on the algorithm at this year’s International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases (Apr 2021 conference news).

www.alzforum.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Algorithms#Nature Medicine#Alzheimer#Lund University#Apoe#Biofinder#Algorithm Design#Auc#Mri#Adni#Mci
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dementia
News Break
Health
News Break
Technology
News Break
NFL
Country
Sweden
Related
TechnologyMedscape News

Interpretability of Predictions From Machine Learning Algorithms

In his third of 3 laws, the late science fiction writer Sir Arthur Clarke once surmised that "any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic."[1] To those unfamiliar with the methods of machine learning (ML), it seems almost magical to see a computer interpret an ECG—a technique that, for a human, requires many years of training, as well as continued practice—in less than a second. Yet, computers are the furthest thing from magical. Computers are machines—machines that execute a script exactly as it is written by a human. They are machines that do not get bored, hungry, distracted, or sick and are more than capable of doing the same thing over and over again. One requires little imagination to see how a computer that is trained to replicate human skills in medical diagnosis could be useful in today's fast-paced, high-volume world of health care. Yet, before we place our lives and livelihoods in the hands of a computer algorithm, how do we know we can trust it? What is the process for obtaining trust in a model?
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Plasma biomarkers of Alzheimer’s disease improve prediction of cognitive decline in cognitively unimpaired elderly populations

Plasma biomarkers of amyloid, tau, and neurodegeneration (ATN) need to be characterized in cognitively unimpaired (CU) elderly individuals. We therefore tested if plasma measurements of amyloid-β (Aβ)42/40, phospho-tau217 (P-tau217), and neurofilament light (NfL) together predict clinical deterioration in 435 CU individuals followed for an average of 4.8 ± 1.7 years in the BioFINDER study. A combination of all three plasma biomarkers and basic demographics best predicted change in cognition (Pre-Alzheimer’s Clinical Composite; R2 = 0.14, 95% CI [0.12–0.17]; P < 0.0001) and subsequent AD dementia (AUC = 0.82, 95% CI [0.77–0.91], P < 0.0001). In a simulated clinical trial, a screening algorithm combining all three plasma biomarkers would reduce the required sample size by 70% (95% CI [54–81]; P < 0.001) with cognition as trial endpoint, and by 63% (95% CI [53–70], P < 0.001) with subsequent AD dementia as trial endpoint. Plasma ATN biomarkers show usefulness in cognitively unimpaired populations and could make large clinical trials more feasible and cost-effective.
Diseases & TreatmentsScience Daily

A new model of Alzheimer's progression

Scientists explore how protein and signaling pathways change in patients with Alzheimer's disease. Their work creates a new model of disease progression, taking advantage of the heterogeneity that is inherent to human studies. FULL STORY. Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia and is characterized by neurodegeneration in...
Diseases & Treatmentspsychologytoday.com

Advances in the Treatment of Alzheimer's

Aducanumab, a newly approved, disease-modifying medication, promises to decrease the rate of Alzheimer's progression. Cardiovascular exercise is also a disease-modifying treatment for Alzheimer's that decreases the rate of Alzheimer's progression. Several strategies can increase engagement in exercise, including reframing it as "joyful movement." Yesterday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)...
ScienceNature.com

Design of MRI structured spiking neural networks and learning algorithms for personalized modelling, analysis, and prediction of EEG signals

This paper proposes a novel method and algorithms for the design of MRI structured personalized 3D spiking neural network models (MRI-SNN) for a better analysis, modeling, and prediction of EEG signals. It proposes a novel gradient-descent learning algorithm integrated with a spike-time-dependent-plasticity algorithm. The models capture informative personal patterns of interaction between EEG channels, contrary to single EEG signal modeling methods or to spike-based approaches which do not use personal MRI data to pre-structure a model. The proposed models can not only learn and model accurately measured EEG data, but they can also predict signals at 3D model locations that correspond to non-monitored brain areas, e.g. other EEG channels, from where data has not been collected. This is the first study in this respect. As an illustration of the method, personalized MRI-SNN models are created and tested on EEG data from two subjects. The models result in better prediction accuracy and a better understanding of the personalized EEG signals than traditional methods due to the MRI and EEG information integration. The models are interpretable and facilitate a better understanding of related brain processes. This approach can be applied for personalized modeling, analysis, and prediction of EEG signals across brain studies such as the study and prediction of epilepsy, peri-perceptual brain activities, brain-computer interfaces, and others.
Pensacola, FLuwf.edu

Genomic Medicine: How Can Genetics Help Prevent Diseases

Unraveling the secrets contained within DNA has changed the way people approach everything from their understanding of family histories to their diets. Where curious individuals once had to painstakingly assemble their family trees, genetic analysis can unlock the secrets of their ancestry and uncover information that otherwise would have been lost to the recesses of time. Analyzing DNA can also help patients understand their health by identifying risk factors for certain diseases and offering doctors insight into treating each patient.
ScienceEurekAlert

Algorithm uses mass spectrometry data to predict identity of molecules

An algorithm designed by researchers from Carnegie Mellon University's Computational Biology Department and St. Petersburg State University in Russia could help scientists identify unknown molecules. The algorithm, called MolDiscovery, uses mass spectrometry data from molecules to predict the identity of unknown substances, telling scientists early in their research whether they have stumbled on something new or merely rediscovered something already known.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Positron emission tomography can accurately measure effects of COVID-19 on the brain

The effects of COVID-19 on the brain can be accurately measured with positron emission tomography (PET), according to research presented at the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) 2021 Annual Meeting. In the study, newly diagnosed COVID-19 patients, who required inpatient treatment and underwent PET brain scans, were...
ScienceNIH Director's Blog

Rebooting immune cells’ metabolism shields the aging brain in mice

Scientists recently discovered a process by which immune cells can drive aging in the brain, and how to block this pathway to improve memory and maze navigation in older mice. The findings suggest a potential avenue to develop new treatments for cognitive conditions like Alzheimer’s disease. The study, led by researchers from Stanford University, was published in Nature on Jan. 20.
CancerNeuroscience News

New Treatment Stops Progression of Alzheimer’s Disease in Monkey Brains

Summary: Elderly monkeys treated with CpG ODN had 59% fewer deposits of Alzheimer’s related plaques in their brains compared to those who did not receive the treatment. The treatment also helped improve cognitive function and slow the progression of Alzheimer’s symptoms. Source: NYU Langone. A new therapy prompts immune defense...
Cleveland, OHNewswise

Unraveling the Origin of Alzheimer’s Disease

Newswise — CLEVELAND—Case Western Reserve University researchers studying prions—misfolded proteins that cause lethal incurable diseases—have identified for the first time surface features of human prions responsible for their replication in the brain. The ultimate goal of the research is to help design a strategy to stop prion disease in humans—and,...
HealthNews-Medical.net

APOE ɛ4 carriers with midlife depressive symptoms may be at higher risk of tau accumulation

Middle-aged people with depressive symptoms who carry a genetic variation called apolipoprotein (APOE) ε4 may be more at risk to develop tau protein accumulations in the brain's emotion- and memory-controlling regions, a new study by researchers from The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UT Health San Antonio) and collaborating institutions suggests.
Diseases & Treatmentsmcgill.ca

An Alzheimer’s breakthrough? Hardly.

Alzheimer’s is a terrifying disease. Since no new medications for this condition have been introduced for about two decades, it is certainly understandable that any new drug that receives regulatory agency approval attracts media attention. This is indeed the case for Aduhelm (aducanumab), recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. That approval, however, is riddled with controversy.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Learning a performance metric of Buchberger's algorithm

What can be (machine) learned about the complexity of Buchberger's algorithm?. Given a system of polynomials, Buchberger's algorithm computes a Gröbner basis of the ideal these polynomials generate using an iterative procedure based on multivariate long division. The runtime of each step of the algorithm is typically dominated by a series of polynomial additions, and the total number of these additions is a hardware independent performance metric that is often used to evaluate and optimize various implementation choices. In this work we attempt to predict, using just the starting input, the number of polynomial additions that take place during one run of Buchberger's algorithm. Good predictions are useful for quickly estimating difficulty and understanding what features make Gröbner basis computation hard. Our features and methods could also be used for value models in the reinforcement learning approach to optimize Buchberger's algorithm introduced in [Peifer, Stillman, and Halpern-Leistner, 2020].