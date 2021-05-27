Distant Kingdoms is a Charming Experience I Didn’t Want to End

As part of a new interview with Axios, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan has commented on the delisting of Cyberpunk 2077 from the PS Store last December. Six months after the RPG's hotly-anticipated release, the game is yet to return to Sony's digital supermarket, and that's because the company didn't want to sell something with the knowledge it may be broken. Ryan explained: "This was a tough decision for us to make, but ultimately, we had to act in the interests of the PlayStation Community, and not knowingly sell a game that might result in a bad experience for them."