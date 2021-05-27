Roger D. Morris, age 59, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 after a hard fought battle with a brief illness. Roger was born on October 3, 1961 to Kenneth and Clara (Humphrey) Morris. Roger married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Beth VanSickle, on June 25, 1983. They were best friends and he was very proud of their two children, Christen and Matt. He also loved his son and daughter-in-law, Chad and Patricia. He loved his family deeply and his pride and joy were his three grandchildren; Wyatt, Chloe and Melanie. He spoiled them often. Wyatt was his buddy, they always checked wells together. He loved picking on his granddaughters, Chloe and Melanie and they also loved picking on him. Roger was a very dedicated husband, father and grandpa. He loved Jesus and made it a top priority to read his Bible daily and attend church on Sundays. He was a member of Millersburg Christian Church. He was a very hard worker, always loved to joke around and was a huge OSU fan. Roger was a 1980 West Holmes High School graduate and spent most of his years working in oil and gas, most recently for Utility Pipeline and Mac Oil.