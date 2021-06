This piece was created for Cubby, our weekly newsletter for families at home. Want more? Sign up here for a weekly splash of fun and good ideas for families with kids. There’s a particular art to designing children’s rooms: They have to satisfy not only the paying client (mom and dad) but also the rooms’ pint-sized inhabitants. Children’s rooms can be a place for designers to have some fun, with fanciful colors or playful patterns, but they must also not feel totally out of place in the house as a whole. Add on to that the fact that kids’ tastes and interests change lightning-quick, and designing a child’s room can feel like a difficult puzzle.