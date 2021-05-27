Cancel
Top Agent Network takes aim at office exclusives in NAR pocket listing policy

By Andrea V. Brambila
Inman.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTop Agent Network argues that office exclusives result in less inventory, less exposure for listings and less consumer choice while benefitting large brokerages. Top Agent Network, a firm that operates a members-only private group of real estate agents, is making one last attempt to stop the National Association of Realtors from enforcing a policy designed to curtail pocket listings by taking aim at the policy’s exception for office exclusives.

