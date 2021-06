The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has officially announced that it will be sending a baseball-sized robot transformer to the Moon to explore the lunar soil. JAXA has joined forces with Sony, Doshisha University and toymaker company Tomy to develop the spherical robot rover which transforms itself as it drives across the surface as opposed to rolling. The rover is expected to be 250-gram in weight and is set to study the lunar terrain prior to the scheduled 2029 crewed rover arrival.