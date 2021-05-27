Weather in the UK: Will the wetter weather get better?

Hot weather will remain across the UK until thunderstorms roll in from Europe on Wednesday night. The Met Office says that despite some cloud cover, much of England and Wales will be “quite sunny and warm” throughout Tuesday, with highs of up to 25C.Although cooler than Monday’s scorching temperatures – which reached 29.7C in Teddington, Middlesex, making it the hottest day of the year to date – Met Office meteorologists predict that Wednesday could be even hotter in the south.Temperatures could reach 30C in London, although a “big temperature contrast” is expected between the north and south of the...