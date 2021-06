SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 18, 2021-- The MANSCAPED™ sports marketing team really hit a bullseye with this one. Today, the leading men’s grooming and hygiene brand announced that it has teamed up with the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) as the thrilling sport reconvenes its hotly anticipated Betfred World Matchplay championship this summer. The pros know dart shafts come in many shapes and sizes, and whether they prefer a barrel with heavy knurling or a smooth feel, they’ll have MANSCAPED by their side as Official Below-the-Waist Grooming Partner to ensure they have the right tools for the job.