Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Zack Snyder’s Star Wars Was Almost A Thing – Scary

By Campbell Clark
lrmonline.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems Zack Snyder’s Star Wars was almost a real movie. The director with the weirdly loyal fanbase tried to get a Star Wars movie off the ground back in 2012, before Disney got on the wagon. Snyder hoped that Lucasfilm would,. “Give me the keys, let me take her...

lrmonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Kurosawa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Movies#Be Star#Film Star#Working On Sci Fi Film#Star Wars Be Star Wars#Snyder Star Wars#Sci Fi Movie#Crazy Kids#Long Time Rumors#Happy#Shivers#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Lucasfilm
Related
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

JUSTICE LEAGUE Director Zack Snyder Says Warner Bros. STILL Tortured Him While He Finished The Snyder Cut

Thanks to WarnerMedia (the parent company of Warner Bros. and HBO Max), Zack Snyder was able to finish his vision for Justice League and #ReleaseTheSnyderCut. We know it wasn't a particularly easy undertaking, and there have been hints that the filmmaker clashed with the studio over the movie's title. It's also been confirmed that they forced him to swap Green Lantern for Martian Manhunter.
MoviesComing Soon!

Zack Snyder Shows First Photo of Justice League’s Green Lantern

Fans got a taste of what Zack Snyder had in store for the DCEU when the director’s cut of Justice League released earlier this year. Recently, the director shared a photo of what his version of the iconic Green Lantern would have looked like had he made it into the film.
MoviesBoston Herald

Zack Snyder’s all for a good time with lots of zombies

Zack Snyder loves zombie movies. As director, producer, cinematographer, co-screenwriter and ‘story by’ originator of the $90 million “Army of the Dead,” he’s made the epic zombie movie to end all zombie movies. It lands on Netflix Friday following big-screen bookings in over 300 theaters. “The fun of the zombie...
MoviesComicBook

Zack Snyder Wrote the Third and Final 300 Film but Warner Bros. Rejected It

Zack Snyder reveals he wrote the third and "final chapter" of 300, but studio Warner Bros. passed because Blood and Ashes "really didn't fit in as the third movie" of the franchise. Snyder directed and co-wrote 2007's 300 as his second feature film — based on Sin City and The Dark Knight Returns writer-artist Frank Miller's five-issue comic book of the same name — and co-wrote and produced its 2014 sequel, 300: Rise of an Empire, from director Noam Murro. In a new interview, the Man of Steel and Justice League filmmaker explains why Warners turned down his hoped-for 300 threequel:
Moviesramascreen.com

Movie Review: Zack Snyder's ARMY OF THE DEAD

Watch this video review of Zack Snyder's #ArmyOfTheDead movie and SUBSCRIBE to YouTube.com/ramascreen1 today and support me at Patreon.com/ramascreen. Synopsis | From filmmaker Zack Snyder (300, Zack Snyder’s Justice League), ARMY OF THE DEAD takes place following a zombie outbreak that has left Las Vegas in ruins and walled off from the rest of the world. When Scott Ward (Dave Bautista), a displaced Vegas local, former zombie war hero who’s now flipping burgers on the outskirts of the town he now calls home, is approached by casino boss Bly Tanaka (Hiroyuki Sanada), it’s with the ultimate proposition: Break into the zombie-infested quarantine zone to retrieve $200 million sitting in a vault beneath the strip before the city is nuked by the government in 32 hours. Driven by the hope that the payoff could help pave the way to a reconciliation with his estranged daughter Kate (Ella Purnell), Ward takes on the challenge, assembling a ragtag team of experts for the heist.
MoviesPeople

Zack Snyder Says Warner Bros. Passed on His 300 Sequel That Became a 'Beautiful' Gay 'Love Story'

Oh, what the next installment in the 300 series could have been. Zack Snyder (who co-wrote and directed 2006's 300, as well as co-wrote and produced its 2014 sequel, 300: Rise of an Empire) claimed in a recent interview on with The Playlist's The Fourth Wall podcast that Warner Bros. tasked him with writing the script to "what was essentially going to be the final chapter in 300."
MoviesRochester Sentinel

Zack Snyder hopes Warner Bros bend to fan pressure

Zack Snyder hopes Warner Bros listens to the "massive fandom" calling for him to make more DC movies. The 55-year-old director thinks it's unlikely he'll make another DC film, having previously helmed 'Justice League' and 'Man of Steel', but Zack suggested that the studio could ultimately bend to fan pressure.
MoviesComicBook

Zack Snyder Says “the Story’s Figured Out” for a Justice League 2 and 3

Zack Snyder says the "story's figured out" for two Justice League sequels, where the son of Superman (Henry Cavill) and Lois Lane (Amy Adams) would play a "big part" in Snyder's planned two-part finale for the DC Extended Universe. After confirming Lois is pregnant in Zack Snyder's Justice League, the filmmaker's revealed plans for a Justice League 2 and 3 saw Batman (Ben Affleck) making the ultimate sacrifice and Superman uniting the heroes of the DC Universe against the forces of Darkseid (Ray Porter). A five-movie arc started with 2013's Man of Steel would culminate in a "Lord of the Rings-like finale," ending with a 20-year time jump revealing Lois and Clark's power-less son as the new Batman.
Moviespunchdrunkcritics.com

Zack Snyder On His Torturous Time Working With Warner Bros. On The Snyder Cut

All you really need to know about the relationship between Zack Snyder and Warner Bros. right now is that he took Army of the Dead to Netflix. It’s been clear, ever since the release of his Justice League Snyder Cut, that things were strained between both parties, with the director talking quite a lot about it publicly. That trend continues in a recent interview with Uproxx, which makes it sound like the process of working with WB was a nightmare…
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Zack Snyder Says Warner Bros. Passed on His Third ‘300’ Movie, an Alexander the Great Romance

“300” was the first movie Zack Snyder made at Warner Bros., and it marked the start of a partnership that lasted 15 years between the filmmaker and the studio. Adapted from Frank Miller and Lynn Varley’s comic book, “300” grossed $456 million worldwide and started a franchise that continued in 2014 with the Snyder co-penned “300: Rise of an Empire.” The sequel underperformed with $337 million worldwide. However, Snyder revealed to The Playlist that Warner Bros. was interested in continuing the “300” franchise to the point that he wrote a script for the third entry during the pandemic.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Could Zack Snyder's Justice League 2 Actually Happen After Latest Warner Bros. Deal?

The journey for Zack Snyder’s Justice League from an unfinished final cut to its current location (streaming on HBO Max in all of its four-hour glory) was a long, strange trip filled with numerous twists and turns. No sooner had the Snyder Cut been released when fans of Snyder’s DC adaptations began clamoring for more. The hashtag #RestoreTheSnyderVerse caught fire on social media as fans tried to convince WarnerMedia to continue the story that Snyder had started in Justice League and teased in its final scenes. Personally, I viewed that battle as extremely difficult, and felt that Snyder’s chances were slim, at best. I went so far as to say such things on social media.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Justice League: Zack Snyder Reveals How Green Lantern Would’ve Factored Into The Knightmare Reality

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Zack Snyder’s Justice League (a.k.a. the Snyder Cut) provided fans with the definitive version of the filmmaker’s DC Comics team-up movie. The four-hour flick was filled to the brim with footage that was omitted from the 2017 theatrical cut and, as a result, it restored key storylines. With so much packed into the cut, you would think Snyder was able to include every plot point but, as he previously revealed, he had plans to utilize Green Lantern. Now, the director has shed some light on how the Lantern would have factored into his story, specifically in regards to the Knightmare reality.
Moviesgamesradar.com

Zack Snyder reveals the changes he would make to his Watchmen movie

A lot has changed since Zack Snyder committed the 'unfilmable' Watchmen onto celluloid back in 2009. For one thing, the director has pushed his movie's runtimes even further, with Zack Snyder’s Justice League running for four hours – and it’s something that has made him reconsider how he would adapt Watchmen if he made it in 2021.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Zack Snyder Reportedly Still Hoping To Direct Man Of Steel 2

A recent poll named Superman as the worst multi-film superhero franchise ever based on the law of averages derived from Rotten Tomatoes scores, which can be almost entirety attributed to how much 1987’s disastrous The Quest for Peace sucks, so it’s hardly reflective of the Big Blue Boy Scout’s feature length adventures as a whole.
MoviesNY Daily News

Zack Snyder aimed to take zombies to ‘another level’ with ‘Army of the Dead’

With his latest zombie movie, Zack Snyder wanted to breathe new life into the undead. The monsters featured in “Army of the Dead,” which Snyder wrote and directed, are faster, stronger and smarter than the standard zombies audiences have grown accustomed to seeing in films — which poses big problems for the humans who try to avoid them.
Moviesramascreen.com

Dave Bautista on Flexing His Acting Muscles For Zack Snyder’s ARMY OF THE DEAD

Tags: Army Of The Dead, Dave Bautista, Zack Snyder. You’ve watched my video review of #ZackSnyder #ArmyOfTheDead movie and not too long ago, I actually tuned in to the film’s virtual press conference, thanks to Netflix. “Army of the Dead” marks the return of Snyder to the world of the undead since his 2004’s “Dawn of the Dead” reboot. He worked on the script for this new film along with Shay Hatten and Joby Harold, and if that’s not awesome enough, Snyder also served as his own cinematographer.
MoviesPopculture

Zack Snyder Reveals Disappointing Update on Third '300' Movie

While Zack Snyder usually bounces around between superhero epics and zombie movies, he did direct 300, a stylized adaptation of Frank Miller's graphic novel about the Spartans. The film was a box office smash and, while the sequel 300: Rise of an Empire, didn't live up to expectations, Snyder hoped Warner Bros. would still be interested in a third movie. Snyder told The Playlist that he wrote a script he called Blood and Ashes, but Warner Bros. passed on it.