Public Art Reston Welcomes New Executive Director

The Art Director will concept and execute unexpected, insightful, and compelling brand ideas, actions, campaigns, and communications – both individually, and with a copywriter, to meet our clients’ objectives. They will have an exceptional portfolio of work that displays superior conceptual problem-solving skills, a discerning eye and impeccable design capabilities; strong knowledge of design, layout, typography, image manipulation, illustration, and animation; command of current art and design software packages; and the ability to produce integrated creative efforts across a variety of tactical applications. At Cactus, we value your personality and character just as much as your work, so to join our team you’ll need to be someone who is unwaveringly collaborative, tenaciously solution-oriented, and contagiously optimistic – someone who embraces big challenges and strives to make every project we touch into something great.