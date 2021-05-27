Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Reston, VA

Public Art Reston Welcomes New Executive Director

By Maggie Parker
vivareston.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe arts have always been an essential part of Trinity Villanueva’s life, even when they were much less accessible than she would have liked. Making arts experiences accessible and inclusive are key reasons that Villanueva, who was recently named as Public Art Reston’s executive director, is excited by her new position, which she officially began on April 26. “Art exists to uplift and connect individuals and communities,” says Villanueva, who regards the mission of Public Art Reston, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, as directly aligning with her own aspirations and values.

www.vivareston.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
Local
Virginia Entertainment
City
Reston, VA
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Arts#Public Art Reston#Dmv#Villanueva Co#The Mixt Collective#Art Education D C#Indiana University#Jacobs School Of Music#Trinity College Dublin#Naea#School For Art Leaders#Public Art Reston Public
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
News Break
Music
Related
Tyler, TXktbb.com

New executive director at Discovery Science Place

TYLER — The University of Texas at Tyler recently appointed Lacie Ballinger as the new executive director of the Discovery Science Place. Ballinger was most recently director of collections and exhibits for the Tallahassee Museum in Florida. Other museum experience includes 10 years as the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History collections manager and eight years as the Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza concept development and collections coordinator. The Discovery Science Place is a non-profit science museum in downtown Tyler that operates in partnership with UT-Tyler.
Jobscoroflot.com

Art Director

The Art Director will concept and execute unexpected, insightful, and compelling brand ideas, actions, campaigns, and communications – both individually, and with a copywriter, to meet our clients’ objectives. They will have an exceptional portfolio of work that displays superior conceptual problem-solving skills, a discerning eye and impeccable design capabilities; strong knowledge of design, layout, typography, image manipulation, illustration, and animation; command of current art and design software packages; and the ability to produce integrated creative efforts across a variety of tactical applications. At Cactus, we value your personality and character just as much as your work, so to join our team you’ll need to be someone who is unwaveringly collaborative, tenaciously solution-oriented, and contagiously optimistic – someone who embraces big challenges and strives to make every project we touch into something great.
Economystpetecatalyst.com

CEO Council of Tampa Bay appoints new executive director

June 7, 2021 - The CEO Council of Tampa Bay’s board of directors has appointed Alyssa Rhoads as the new executive director. She will head the organization's board that strives to connect executives and promote collaboration. Rhoads, who is the owner of Eventing Tampa Bay, succeeds Cyndi Sexton who served as a director since 2014.
Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

Dee Norton's new executive director prioritizes service to community

The mantra “how do I serve best?” threaded through each role that Beverly Hutchinson served during her 30 years at Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center. As the new executive director, Hutchinson looks forward to continue building upon the organization’s mission to prevent abuse, protect children and heal families. Dee Norton...
Katonah, NYhamlethub.com

Michael Gitlitz Steps Down as Executive Director of the Katonah Museum of Art

The Katonah Museum of Art has announced that Michael Gitlitz has stepped down as its Executive Director and that Margaret Adasko, KMA Curator of Education, and Nancy Hitchcock, KMA Registrar and Facilities Manager, have been appointed co-interim Executive Directors. During his tenure, Michael spearheaded the KMA’s navigation of the pandemic...
Boone, NCGo Blue Ridge

New River Conservancy Hires Underwood As New Executive Director

The New River Conservancy Board of Directors has selected Elizabeth Saxman Underwood, Ph.D to be the next Executive Director of the three-state watershed organization. High Country Press reports Underwood takes over from George Santucci, who is now the Sustainability and Special Projects Manager for the Town of Boone. Underwood has...
Reston, VArestonnow.com

Reston Citizens Association gets new board of directors after election

The Reston Citizens Association officially has a new board of directors. The nonprofit community organization, which represents about 60,000 Reston residents, announced the new board members yesterday (Wednesday) after holding an election on May 27 to fill four seats on the 13-person board. The new directors are Yavuz Inanli and...
New York City, NYviolinist.com

Midori & Friends Appoints New Executive Director: Larisa Gelman

The outreach program Midori & Friends has been bringing music education programs to pre-kindergarten through 12th grade public school students in New York City for nearly 30 years, and this spring the organization has named Larisa Gelman as its new Executive Director. As Executive Director, Gelman will serve as leader,...
Berkeley, CADaily Californian

Berkeley Center for Law and Technology names new executive director

The Berkeley Center for Law and Technology, or the BCLT, recently named intellectual property and patent lawyer Wayne Stacy its new executive director. Stacy was appointed following the retirement of Jim Dempsey, who had held the title of executive director for more than six years. Before filling the position, Stacy spent more than 20 years in “big law,” serving as a partner at both Cooley LLP and Baker Botts, according to Stacy. Most recently, Stacy served as the regional director of the Silicon Valley U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
Winter Harbor, MEEllsworth American

Schoodic Arts for All hires new director

WINTER HARBOR — The longtime arts and cultural institution Schoodic Arts for All (SAFA) has hired a new executive director to take over for Mary Laury, who is retiring after this summer’s Schoodic Arts Festival. She has held the position for two decades. The organization’s board of directors chose Colt...
Lowell, MALowell Sun

Greater Merrimack Valley Convention & Visitors Bureau welcomes new executive director

LOWELL — Starting any new job can be tough, but what’s it like taking over leadership of a regional tourism bureau in the midst of a pandemic?. “Drinking from a fire hose,” Rick Lofria, who took over as executive director of the Greater Merrimack Valley Convention & Visitors Bureau in mid-April, said with a laugh. “That’s probably the best way that I can explain it.”
Health Servicesmidnorthmonitor.com

Maison McCulloch Hospice appoints new executive director

The board of directors for Maison McCulloch Hospice announced the appointment of Julie Aube as the organization’s new executive director last week. Aube comes to the hospice from Autumnwood Retirement Living, where she oversaw the operation of four retirement homes in Northeastern Ontario. In addition to holding a commerce degree, she is a certified accountant who also has over 15 years working in a healthcare environment.
Bradford County, PAMorning Times

United Way of Bradford County has new Executive Director

The Board Directors of the United Way of Bradford County are announcing Joan Smith-Reese as the new Executive Director effective June 1, 2021. She is replacing Kerri Strauss, who was the director for over 10 years. Smith-Reese was previously the Executive Director of Animal Care Sanctuary for almost 11 years...
Montgomery, ALspotonalabama.com

Montgomery Regional Airport Searching for New Executive Director

As Alabama News Network reported Friday, Montgomery Regional Airport Executive Director Marshall Taggart has resigned. Taggart's resignation was effective May 31. The reason for his resignation is so that he can finish his academic research related to his dissertation. He had been... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. IN...
Silver City, NMDeming Headlight

Center for Health Innovation names Holley Hudgins new executive director

SILVER CITY, N.M. – After conducting a nationwide search the Center for Health Innovation (CHI) is pleased to announce Holley H. Hudgins has been named the new executive director of the nonprofit that serves as New Mexico’s Public Health Institute. “We received over 100 applications for the position,” CHI Board...
Minoritiescurvemag.com

Meet The Curve Foundation’s New Executive Director

Jasmine Sudarkasa is six feet tall with a star that’s been rising for some time. She tells us she comes from “many generations of very tall, very strong, very dark-skinned Black women, and there’s a lot of power in that identity, but there’s also a lot of danger in that identity in these United States.”
Midlothian, TXmidlothianmirror.com

Chamber welcomes new projects director

The Midlothian Chamber of Commerce last week welcomed Maribeth Bartlett as its new manager of special projects during a reception at the Chamber’s headquarters on South 9th Street. Bartlett comes to the Southern Star from the corporate world after working as a sales manager for Crowne Plaza Hotels in Grapevine.