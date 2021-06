You'll notice I didn't say "Going Green." We're not talking about saving the earth today. At least not directly. My honey loves to garden and I am fortunate enough to enjoy the bounty of her hard work. Mostly, I like the cucumbers, but a garden fresh tomato is never something to turn your nose at. It really is true that everything from your garden tastes 1,000 times better than anything from the grocery store. Perhaps it is the love and care that went into it? Most likely it is because it has not been shipped across two countries. I'm not sure. But as someone who does not reach for a vegetable by default, creating and curating your own garden is well worth the effort.