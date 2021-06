WEST PLAINS — With some Covid-19 health protocols being eased, several area associations will be holding Memorial Day observances this year after being canceled in 2020. The Cheney Veterans of Foreign Wars Chapter 11326 is planning a service at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 31. The service takes place on Veterans Park, between 4th and 5th streets across from the fire station, rather than at Fairview Cemetery as in the past.