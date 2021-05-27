Cancel
L&I: Businesses must verify vaccination

By Roger Harnack
cheneyfreepress.com
 28 days ago

OLYMPIA – The state Department of Labor and Industries is requiring business owners to verify employees have been vaccinated. Under the new May 21 mandate, the agency is also requiring employers to create a “log of workers who have verified they’ve been vaccinated and the date of verification. “I believe...

Jay Inslee
