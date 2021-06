Recent Fortnite leaks seem to indicate that Coral Castle might not be around much longer. Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 7 is off and running, and the consensus is much more positive than in previous instances. Epic Games included new weapons, gadgets, and vehicles in the latest update, which centers around an alien invasion plot. While much of the season is excellent from the outset, many players took issue with the lack of map changes. Only two new named locations emerged out of the update in the form of Corny Complex and Believer Beach. Unfortunately, the former is just a re-skin of Frenzy Farm and the latter is Sweaty Sands.