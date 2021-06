The question Nick Eason heard everyone ask when he was named the Auburn football defensive line coach in January was, “Can he recruit?”. It is a fair question. He does not have much experience doing that, especially compared to Tracy Rocker, who agreed to join first-year coach Bryan Harsin’s staff before leaving for an NFL job less than two weeks later; and Rodney Garner, who held the job all eight seasons under former coach Gus Malzahn.