Sweetwater County, WY

French TV crew film historical feature in Sweetwater County

By David Martin
Green River Star
 22 days ago

A French television crew was in Rock Springs and Green River earlier this month, shooting a feature about Sweetwater County history. Headquartered in Paris, Invitation au voyage, (“Invitation to Travel”), which covers international travel, culture, and history, spent the last two weeks in Wyoming, shooting in Cody, Casper, Yellowstone Park, and elsewhere, profiling episodes in Wyoming history. Their subject in Sweetwater County - the Great Diamond Hoax of 1872, arguably the greatest criminal swindle of the Old West.

www.greenriverstar.com
