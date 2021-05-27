Catalytic Converter Thefts

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — A carjacking in Belmont Cragin early Saturday led to a two-car crash and multiple other parked cars struck in Hanson Park, police said. A man, 30, was sitting in his 2014 KIA Sportage in the 5100 block of West Montana Street when two Black men forced him out of the car at gunpoint, police said. The offenders fled in the KIA toward Laramie Avenue and the victim got in a Chrysler van to follow them. That’s when the Chrysler struck another car in traffic in the 2200 block of North Laramie. The Chrysler and KIA hit several parked cars before coming to a stop in the 2100 block of North Laramie shortly before 2 a.m., according to police. The offenders fled the scene on foot after the KIA caught fire. Police said a total of eight cars were involved. The victim and two others in the Chrysler were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County with non-life-threatening injuries. Nobody is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO