How To Choose The Right Currency Trading Indicate Company

The DAX fell down to the 15,500 level before turning around and showing signs of life to form a bit of a hammer for the trading session. That is a very bullish sign, and could suggest that we may go towards the 15,750 level again, which is essentially the highs. If we can break above that high level, then it is likely that we could go much higher, with the 16,000 level being the first target. If we break above there, then it is just a simple continuation of the overall trend that we have seen for quite some time. Remember, Germany is the first place that people go looking towards when it comes to putting money to work in the European Union.