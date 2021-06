Good morning everybody! Alright, here’s some links for you today. Things were supposed to improve for minor leaguers following the contraction of 40 teams. Evidently not. (2/3) We’re told that members of the Baysox will receive ~$900 after taxes for their entire 2-week homestand and are on their own for housing beginning tomorrow at 11 AM. We’re told that some players simply cannot afford to spend roughly 80% of their paycheck on the team hotel.