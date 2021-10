So many exciting things are happening at Frank Love!. You may have noticed our 5th grade Patrol Squad began their duties and are working to keep students and families safe as they cross the busy roads to get to and from school. The staff and I thank you in advance for slowing down and following the Patrols’ signals to keep everyone safe. If you drop off and pick up students, please do turn RIGHT only to keep our patrols safe.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO