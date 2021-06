Producer Joseph Lovett was a few months into his job at the ABC News program in 1979 when he scored an interview with the iconic novelist, playwright, essayist, poet and activist. But it's taken until 2021 for Baldwin's interview to see the light of day. After filming the interview, conducted by the late 20/20 correspondent Sylvia Chase, Lovett was surprised when his 20/20 bosses opted to scrap the profile because, he says he was told, “Who wants to listen to a Black gay has-been?" “I was stunned,” Lovett tells Esquire. “I was absolutely stunned, because in my mind, James Baldwin was no has-been. He was a classic American writer, translated into every language in the world, who would live on forever, and indeed he has. His courage and his eloquence continue to inspire us today.” A portion of the interview is now available to watch online.