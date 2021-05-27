Cancel
RFA revives annual ‘Ethanol Days of Summer’ contest

Ethanol Producer Magazine
 22 days ago

As fuel demand continues to increase and more consumers are returning to the roads this summer, the Renewable Fuels Association is again sponsoring the “Ethanol Days of Summer” contest, which begins Memorial Day. The contest encourages consumers to submit pump prices for flex fuels like E85 and ethanol blends like E15 to the popular E85prices.com website or through its mobile app. Simply submitting your fuel prices this summer enters you in a random weekly drawing for a $100 fuel gift card.

ethanolproducer.com
