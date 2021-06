An education union has warned the country “must not sleepwalk” into more disruption to education after “concerning” figures over the Delta variant in schools were released.Paul Whiteman, the general secretary of the school leaders’ union NAHT, said the latest data “raises serious questions” into the decision to remove some precautions in schools last month.Unions had been calling for data to be released into the Covid-19 variant in schools amid alarm over its spread and concern it could derail England’s route of lockdown.New data found the number of outbreaks and clusters at schools have risen in recent weeks, with the vast...