USDA: Corn use for fuel ethanol up in March

* Firm dollar curbs corn after Thursday rally on USDA supply cuts * Weather forecasts watched for rain relief in dry Midwest zones * Soybeans extend fall to 2-week low after USDA stocks increase * Wheat also lower (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Colin Packham PARIS/CANBERRA, June 11 (Reuters) - Chicago corn fell on Friday as a stronger dollar prompted the market to retreat from a one-month high while investors assessed U.S. government supply forecasts and rain prospects in dry parts of the Midwest. Soybean futures extended losses to reach a two-week low as an increased projection of U.S. stocks in Thursday's U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) monthly supply-and-demand report weighed on the oilseed market. Wheat also fell, pressured by corn as well as improving conditions for wheat crops in several major northern hemisphere growing belts. The most active corn contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade was down 1.2% at $6.90-3/4 a bushel by the end of the overnight session. On Thursday, it rose to its highest since May 12 after the USDA forecast in its World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) that U.S. corn supplies would shrink to an eight-year low in 2020/21, while cutting its outlook for Brazil's drought-affected crop. However, reaction was tempered by what were seen as still elevated U.S. and Brazilian supply projections compared with other forecasters. "The USDA used the latest WASDE to tiptoe around the rampant heatwave afflicting Brazil and the U.S., offering cosmetic changes to corn and soybean balance sheets," Rabobank said in a note. Attention was turning back to weather for U.S. crops and patchy prospects for rain in dry western and northern Midwest growing belts in the week ahead. Drought in Brazil and early stress to U.S. corn crops have heightened concerns about tightening global supply, although better-than-expected yields in Argentina and a flow of Indian exports to other Asian countries has offered some supply relief. CBOT wheat was down 0.8% at $6.78-1/4 a bushel. Soybean were 0.8% lower at $15.32 a bushel, after earlier touching their lowest May 28. The USDA gave a higher than expected projection of U.S. stockpiles, seeing high prices clipping demand for soyoil and soymeal. Prices at 1305 GMT Last Change Pct Move End 2020 Ytd Pct Move CBOT wheat 678.25 -5.50 -0.80 640.50 5.89 CBOT corn 690.75 -8.25 -1.18 484.00 42.72 CBOT soy 1532.00 -12.00 -0.78 1311.00 16.86 Paris wheat Sep 210.25 -2.25 -1.06 192.50 9.22 Paris maize Jun 260.00 -2.00 -0.76 219.00 18.72 Paris rape Aug 522.50 -7.25 -1.37 418.25 24.93 WTI crude oil 70.42 0.13 0.18 48.52 45.14 Euro/dlr 1.21 0.00 -0.37 1.2100 0.20 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and Pravin Char)