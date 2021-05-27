Cancel
USDA: Corn use for fuel ethanol up in March

By Erin Voegele
Ethanol Producer Magazine
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe USDA recently released its Grain Crushings and Co-Products Production report for May, reporting that corn use for fuel ethanol in March was up when compared to both the previous month and March 2020. Total corn consume for alcohol and other uses was 473 million bushels in March, up 25...

ethanolproducer.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ethanol Fuel#Corn Oil#Carbon Dioxide#Grain Crushings#Co Products Production
