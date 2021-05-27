USGC helps connect dots on corn and ethanol in India

Connecting the Dots of Innovation — A Breakthrough in All-To-All Trading. In the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, the majority of the US fixed income marketplaces took its first steps towards an unprecedented ascent of growth in overall market size and trading volumes. For US Treasuries, size has nearly quadrupled and volume grown by 60%. Over the same period the US Credit market has doubled in size and volumes grown by 80% (Exhibit 1).