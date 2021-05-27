USGC helps connect dots on corn and ethanol in India

India Food Processing Equipment Market & Trends Analysis Report – Opportunities & Forecast, 2021-2028. Introduction of the India Food Processing Equipment Market Report. Food processing equipment such as depositors, mixer, refrigeration, extruding machine, slicer and dicer, among others, is used to process various food products. The Ministry of food processing, the government of India, defined the food processing industry into dairy, fruit and vegetable processing, grain processing, meat and poultry processing, fisheries and consumer goods. It plays a crucial role in industry and is of enormous significance for Indian development. Agriculture and the Indian government adopted various policies for commercializing agriculture and developing the food preservation, processing, and packaging sectors. For instance, India is the 2nd largest in food production globally in FY 19.