Bestselling thriller The Holiday is being adapted into a TV adaptation starring Jill Halfpenny

Emilia di Girolamo is a TV, film, and stage writer, who has written for Law And Order UK, Medici, the TV adaptation of The Poison Tree, was showrunner on The Tunnel: Vengeance, and has several other television shows and films in various stages of production. One of them appears to be Red Thorn, based on the DC/Vertigo comic book of the same name by David Baillie, Meghan Hetrick, and Steve Pugh. She has written a pilot episode and the story bible for what is intended to be a six-episode hour-long series from production company Wall To Wall for BBC Scotland. Other Wall To Wall productions also include The Girl, The Scandalous Lady W, New Tricks, Who Do You Think You Are?, The Voice UK, and Man on Wire. Red Thorn was published in 2015 by DC Vertigo as an ongoing series intent on bringing back myths and legends of Scotland into the modern-day but only ran for 13 issues.