Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Bestselling thriller The Holiday is being adapted into a TV adaptation starring Jill Halfpenny

By Bethan Rose Jenkins
goodhousekeeping.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBestselling book The Holiday by T.M. Morgan has been adapted into a TV thriller series of the same name. The new show will star Jilly Halfpenny as the lead, Kate, alongside Owen McDonnell as her husband, Sean (you'll recognise him as Killing Eve’s Niko Polanski). The plot follows Kate while...

www.goodhousekeeping.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Halfpenny
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Thriller#Channel#Good Housekeeping
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV & VideosEW.com

Never Have I Ever star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan to lead Jane Austen adaptation for Netflix

Netflix is writing a new chapter in Jane Austen's literary legacy with Never Have I Ever breakout Maitreyi Ramakrishnan at the helm. EW has confirmed the 19-year-old Canadian actress will lead the streaming service's new romantic comedy The Netherfield Girls as Lizzie Bennett, a reimagined version of Austen's famous character at the center of her beloved novel Pride & Prejudice.
TV & Videoscinemaexpress.com

Blake Lively to star in and produce Netflix's adaption of Marcus Kliewer's We Used To Live Here

Blake Lively is all set to headline Netflix's adaption of Marcus Kliewer's psychological thriller novella We Used To Live Here. Published under Reddit's No Sleep feature, Kliewer's novella follows a homeowner who is visited by a family - a man, his wife and kids. The man says that he once lived in the house and wants to take a look around. Things get weirder when a snowstorm strands the visitors, who don't seem to leave. AS events progress, things become even weirder for the homeowner.
MoviesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

‘Lisey’s Story’ Is the Most Star-Studded Stephen King Adaptation Since ‘The Shining’

Directed by Pablo Larraín (Jackie, the upcoming Spencer), produced by J.J. Abrams, shot by Darius Khondji, starring Julianne Moore, Clive Owen, Joan Allen, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Dane DeHaan and Michael Pitt, and written by the author himself, Lisey’s Story may—outside of Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining—boast the most illustrious pedigree of any Stephen King adaptation ever. Enlisting a plethora of talent makes sense for this eight-part Apple TV+ series (premiering June 4), given that it’s chockablock with everything under the sun. Fantastical worlds, parental abuse, ghosts, torture, murder, scavenger-hunt games, monsters, sisters, trauma, mental hospitals, self-mutilation, flashbacks, possession, psycho killers, and familial and marital issues involving love, trust, anguish, jealousy, and betrayal are all a part of this swirling, bursting-at-the-seams package. There are even some overt nods to Misery and The Shining thrown in for good measure, along with incessant babytalk, make-believe terms, supernatural rules, and recurring motifs.
TV Series/Film

AMC’s ‘The Beast Must Die’ Trailer Teases a Tense and Dramatic Tale of Revenge

Instead of focusing on solving a crime or hunting down a seasoned sexual predator, AMC’s newest show The Beast Must Die features a heartbroken mother out for revenge against the man who killed her son. British actress Cash Jumbo (The Good Fight, Postcard Killings) stars alongside Jared Harris (Mad Men, Chernobyl), who is the target of her grief-fuelled aggression. Take a look at The Beast Must Die trailer below and see if your heart doesn’t immediately start racing, or breaking for that matter.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Ghostwriter’ Producer Mark Blutman Developing TV Adaptation Of Stacy Padula’s YA Drama Series ‘Gripped’

EXCLUSIVE: Mark Blutman, a Daytime Emmy-winning producer for Ghostwriter, will develop a television adaptation of Stacy Padula’s YA series Gripped. From Padula, David Gunning and Rick Fitzpatrick’s BLE Pictures, Gripped is based off of Padula’s Boston-set five-book series, which chronicles the lives of a group of young adults whose world revolves around their passion for football, their drive to make it to the NFL, and sadly the gripping epidemic of Opioid addiction.
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

‘Lucifer’ Star Kevin Alejandro to Star in ‘Life During Wartime’ Limited Series Adaptation (Exclusive)

“Lucifer” star Kevin Alejandro is set to lead a limited series adaptation of Katie Rogin’s 2018 novel “Life During Wartime,” TheWrap has learned exclusively. Alejandro Films Productions, founded by Kevin Alejandro, Leslie Alejandro and Dani de Jesus, and Craig Anderson Productions have jointly secured the rights to Rogin’s book, which follows Jim Vargas, who suffers from PTSD and survivor’s guilt due to the blame he assumes for his brother’s death on 9/11.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

SCOOP: Red Thorn, a DC/Vertigo Comic, Being Adapted For Television

Emilia di Girolamo is a TV, film, and stage writer, who has written for Law And Order UK, Medici, the TV adaptation of The Poison Tree, was showrunner on The Tunnel: Vengeance, and has several other television shows and films in various stages of production. One of them appears to be Red Thorn, based on the DC/Vertigo comic book of the same name by David Baillie, Meghan Hetrick, and Steve Pugh. She has written a pilot episode and the story bible for what is intended to be a six-episode hour-long series from production company Wall To Wall for BBC Scotland. Other Wall To Wall productions also include The Girl, The Scandalous Lady W, New Tricks, Who Do You Think You Are?, The Voice UK, and Man on Wire. Red Thorn was published in 2015 by DC Vertigo as an ongoing series intent on bringing back myths and legends of Scotland into the modern-day but only ran for 13 issues.
TV ShowsPosted by
Space.com

Stephen King teleportation story 'The Jaunt' to be adapted into TV series

Co-creator of "Fear The Walking Dead" Dave Erickson is set to develop Stephen King’s short story "The Jaunt" for indie studio MRC (Media Rights Capital) Television. According to Deadline, this is part of a multi-year deal in which Erickson will exclusively work on the creation and development of an unspecified number of television shows on which he will serve as writer and/or showrunner.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Sabrina Carpenter to Star in Film Adaptation of YA Novel THE DISTANCE FROM ME TO YOU at HBO Max

Actress Sabrina Carpenter (Girl Meets World, The Hate U Give) has signed on to star in the feature adaptation of the YA novel The Distance From Me to You, from author Marina Gessner. New Line Cinema won the bidding was to produce the film for HBO Max, and Tiffany Paulsen (Nancy Drew, Holidate) is set to adapt the screenplay, and Carpenter and Danielle Fishel are executive producing.
TV & VideosGeekTyrant

Jamie Lee Curtis Teams With Blumhouse for Adaptation of Crime Thriller Book Series Character Kay Scarpetta

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween, Scream Queens, Knives Out) is teaming up her production banner, Comet Pictures, with Blumhouse Television to develop a one-hour series based on famed writer Patricia Cornwell’s novel series character Kay Scarpetta, “a forensic pathologist at the center of 24 crime thrillers,” with Cornwell, Curtis, Jason Blum, Blumhouse Television president Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold serving as executive producers.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Jamie Lee Curtis to produce a TV adaptation of Patricia Cornwell’s Kay Scarpetta novels

Curtis' production company and Blumhouse have landed the TV rights to the author’s bestselling novel series with the goal of creating ongoing scripted drama series based on the crime thrillers. Kay Scarpetta revolves around Scarpetta, a forensic pathologist. The 25th book in the series is scheduled to be released this fall. There are no plans for Curtis to have an on-screen role in the series.
TV & Videostvinsider.com

‘Veep’ Actor Chris Addison To Adapt ‘The Dublin Trilogy’ Novels For TV

Caimh McDonnell’s popular series of novels, The Dublin Trilogy, are being adapted to television by the British actor Chris Addison and production company Avalon. Addison, who starred in the BBC’s The Thick of It and its HBO counterpart Veep, is reteaming with Avalon, the company behind Breeders, the FX comedy co-created by Addison, Simon Blackwell, and Martin Freeman. Avalon previously acquired the rights to the books, which have sold over 500,000 copies worldwide.
MoviesThe FADER

Japanese Breakfast’s memoir Crying in H Mart is being adapted into a movie

Crying In H Mart, the bestselling memoir by Michelle Zauner a.k.a. Japanese Breakfast, is being adapted into a film by MGM's Orion Pictures. The book covers Zauner's struggles with identity as a half-Korean, half-white woman and her mother's terminal cancer diagnosis, set against the backdrop of her life as an independent rock artist. H Mart was released this year to critical acclaim and commercial success, debuting at No. 2 on the New York Times Non-Fiction bestseller list.