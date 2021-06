Let's cut right to it. Idaho's divorce rate is 12%. Not the highest in the country, like Maine and Nevada at 14%. But not as low as California at 9%. And don't most Idahoan's want to be better than California? Now, where more people are married it makes sense that more people would be divorced. And over 72% of people in Idaho are married, which is arguably a high number. Still, marriage is for life or at least it's meant to be. So ideally 0% divorce is the goal. So how does arranged marriage factor into this equation?