It's 8:15 a.m. on a busy day, and we are trying to figure out the meme stocks, the upgrades in the airlines and all of the usual fare that controls day to day trading. And just at that moment, a press release hits: "Mastercard (MA) Foundation to deploy $1.3 billion over the next three years in partnership with the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention to save the lives and livelihoods of millions of people in Africa and hasten the economic recovery of the continent." The initiative will acquire vaccines for over 50 million people, support the vaccination of millions more across the continent, and help set up vaccine manufacturing in Africa.