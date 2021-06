Oscar-winning actress Angelina Jolie today celebrated her 46th birthday, with fans and colleagues on Twitter coming out in force to send best wishes and share their admiration of her work both on and off screen. With many anticipating her arrival in Marvel's Eternals, it is a good time to reflect on the outstanding portfolio of work and achievements she has built up over the last four decades, as well as marvel - no pun intended - at her seeming eternal - ok, maybe a little pun - beauty.