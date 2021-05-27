Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration

CHICAGO (CBS) — Some of Chicago’s most powerful figures paused on Friday to honor the life and legacy of a Chicago icon.
A small gathering of family, friends and community leaders attended the private funeral for Timuel Black. They shared memories and historical moments.
Black marched with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. became a political organizer for Chicago Mayor Harold Washington and was a trusted adviser to Barack Obama during his campaign for president. The author, educator and historian was remembered as a relentless warrior in the battle for equal rights.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lighfoot, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and U.S. Senator Dick Durbin were among those paying their respects on Friday. Timuel Black was 102. A public memorial will be held in December.
