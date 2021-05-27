CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration

biztimes.biz
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleThe Rev. Tim Bees virtually addresses attendees of the Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration from the Dubuque...

biztimes.biz

Comments / 0

Related
mybuckhannon.com

Martin Luther King Jr. State Holiday Commission accepting nominations for 2022 “Living the Dream Awards”

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The Martin Luther King Jr. State Holiday Commission is seeking nominations of individuals and organizations for the 2022 “Living the Dream Awards.”. Members of the public are invited to nominate candidates for the awards. Completed nomination packets for individuals or organizations must be postmarked by Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, before 5 p.m. Completed nomination packets can be delivered by U.S. postal service, email, or fax.
CHARLESTON, WV
Madison365

Nominations sought for 2022 City-County Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Awards

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2022 City-County Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Awards, the City of Madison announced on Friday. The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Award is presented annually to the person or persons who have demonstrated leadership and volunteerism while making significant contributions in the areas of promoting peace, understanding, and improving communication and cooperation between diverse populations in Dane County.
MADISON, WI
CBS New York

Rev. Jesse Jackson Celebrates 80th Birthday In Harlem

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a special birthday celebration in Harlem honoring Rev. Jesse Jackson on Friday night. The civil rights leader and social justice icon turned 80 years old. He has dedicated his life and career to activism. Dozens of people, including local leaders, gathered at the National Action Network headquarters to salute Jackson’s historic work. Jackson recovered from COVID-19 in September. His family, friends and colleagues say he is not slowing down.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King Jr
Person
Martin Luther King
enr.com

Award of Merit Renovation/Restoration: Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library Renovation

The iconic 1970s-era building has been transformed into a community resource, the project team says. The facility contains fabricator labs for learning skills—such as carpentry and 3D printing—sound booths, offices for other District of Columbia services and a new fifth floor that features a two-level performance and exhibition space. Restoration of the historic facade and replacement of exterior glazing rejuvenated the beauty of the original design, reviving a downtown landmark, the team says.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLive

‘Truly historic’: Martin Luther King Jr. Street, Cesar E. Chavez Avenue being designated as Grand Rapids roads

GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Grand Rapids elected leaders are poised to rename 4.5 miles of city streets after two prominent civil rights leaders. City commissioners at their Tuesday morning, Oct. 12, Committee of the Whole meeting gave unanimous, initial approval to change the name of Grandville Avenue SW to Cesar E. Chavez Avenue, and Franklin Street SW to Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
INFORUM

What did Martin Luther say about Christian ethics during a pandemic?

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Martin Luther, architect of the Protestant Reformation, wrote prodigiously. So it's not surprising that following the arrival in 1527 of the Black Death in his home town of Wittenburg, Germany, he took down his thoughts on the Christian ethics of actions and choices during a pandemic. The...
RELIGION
CBS New York

76th Annual Al Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner Returns In-Person

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The 76th Annual Al Smith Memorial Foundation dinner returned in-person Thursday night at the Javits Center. This year, it commemorated the diamond anniversary of the fundraising dinner. It included a memorial for Alfred E. Smith IV, who died in 2019. Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice was the keynote speaker. Last year, the event was held virtually because of the pandemic. Proof of vaccinations and face masks were required this year.
CHARITIES
CBS Chicago

Chicago Leaders, Friends Remember Civil Rights Icon Timuel Black At Funeral

CHICAGO (CBS) — Some of Chicago’s most powerful figures paused on Friday to honor the life and legacy of a Chicago icon. A small gathering of family, friends and community leaders attended the private funeral for Timuel Black. They shared memories and historical moments. Black marched with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. became a political organizer for Chicago Mayor Harold Washington and was a trusted adviser to Barack Obama during his campaign for president. The author, educator and historian was remembered as a relentless warrior in the battle for equal rights. Chicago Mayor Lori Lighfoot, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and U.S. Senator Dick Durbin were among those paying their respects on Friday. Timuel Black was 102. A public memorial will be held in December.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy