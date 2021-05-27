Cancel
Video Games

Which Switch Games Don't Work With Nintendo Switch Lite?

By Gavin Lane
Nintendo Life
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe games you can't play without Joy-Con Controllers. Switch Lite, the portable-only version of Nintendo's console, offers a cheaper way of jumping on the Switch train with a focus on handheld play which makes it a true replacement for Nintendo 3DS. However, it's important to remember that unlike the standard Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite does not support Docked Mode and will not output to your TV in any way - essentially the Switch Lite doesn't 'switch' like the standard model. Then again, the standard model doesn't come in a spectrum of funky colours!

tERRORbane announced for Nintendo Switch

Crunching Koalas have announced their latest game for the Nintendo Switch: tERRORbane, a RPG developed by BitNine Studios. Described as a “a cheeky love letter to iconic games of several generations”, the game has you face not just the usual monsters, but also of hordes of… nasty bugs and glitches.
Prime Day Switch Deals: Best Nintendo Switch Discounts So Far

Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner (June 21-22, to be exact), and that's great news for Nintendo Switch owners (or prospective buyers) looking to pick up some new games and gear. It's a safe bet that there will be plenty of Prime Day Switch deals, including discounts on first-party exclusives, useful accessories, and possibly even Switch consoles themselves. You can also count on deals on Nintendo collectibles, toys, and other merch. Between Prime Day and the myriad other anti-Prime Day sales that will be running at retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, GameStop, and Target, you're about to have a fantastic opportunity to stock up on all of the Nintendo things on your wishlist.
Legend of Keepers Nintendo Switch review

While it can be good to be the bad guy now and then, it’s hardly a novel concept in video games. So whenever a new title like Legend of Keepers comes along it’s difficult to get too excited about it. Developer Goblinz Studio likely knows this, and has mixed in half a dozen other elements to help alleviate it.
Is Knockout City Free on Nintendo Switch?

Knockout City, the new multiplayer dodgeball game from Electronic Arts, is currently free until Level 25 on all platforms, announced the developers on Sunday. In Knockout City, players form teams to engage in heated dodgeball battles, with plenty of special balls and abilities to spice up the gameplay. The game is available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch, and supports cross-platform multiplayer. This means that whatever platform your friends are on, you can all play Knockout City together.
Nintendo Switch Pro may be the successor to Switch console, hints Amazon leak

Fans are deliberately waiting for Nintendo Switch Pro to surface soon. As we all are aware the Nintendo switch is vigorously popular among fans worldwide. Nintendo Switch Pro can come any time soon in this year. But fans are so desperate that they have flooded the web with similar posts asking about its various details. And to this, every day some new leaks and reporting are coming regarding the same, But how many of them are actually genuine? Well, we have listed all the valid fact checks here about it covering its release date, its pros, and cons. So just keep scrolling and discover here everything about it.
Jackiss Pro Wireless Switch Pro Controller for Nintendo Switch $12.26

Amazon has the Jackiss Pro Wireless Switch Pro Controller for Nintendo Switch for a low $12.26 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "DL3VYDMH" (Exp Soon). This normally sells for $27.51 so you are saving 34% off retail price. Supports motion controls. 3 levels dual motors vibration feedback. 6-axis...
Nintendo's Game Builder Garage is game-design school for your Switch

Nintendo makes a lot of weird moves sometimes. Just in time for summer vacation, Nintendo's newest slightly budget-priced surprise title, Game Builder Garage, is full of unexpected whimsy. Have you ever thought about learning how to program and design games? This might be for you... or for your middle school-aged kid. The app (I hesitate to call it a game) is like a sandbox of programming tools, with completely charming Nintendo instructions and humor along the way.
Indigo 7, battle of the bands color-matching puzzle game, coming to Nintendo Switch this July

A new color-matching puzzle game has its sights set for the Nintendo Switch. Indigo 7, inspired by puzzle games 7 Colors and Puyo Puyo Tetris, is ready to match it out! Join Nathan and his band for an unforgettable summer trip with a dash of ’80s and ’90s feels and comic book flair (Bryan Lee O’Malley’s Scott Pilgrim vs. the World instantly comes to mind). Single-player and multiplayer (including local co-op) modes will be available and a variety of single-player and local PVP modes will unlock as you progress through the game’s story.
Nintendo Switch Pro: Description of upcoming handheld game consoles

Nintendo Switch was released in March 2017, followed by Switch Lite in September 2019. Both handheld consoles have brought considerable success to the Nintendo camp. The next generation video game console is about to be released. There is substantive evidence of the long-rumored existence of the Switch Pro (or possibly Switch 2), which will appear sooner than expected.
The Nintendo Switch needs a WarioWare game to utilize the system’s overlooked features

There are plenty of parallels to be drawn between the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Wii: Both systems broke into the mainstream with immense popularity, appeal to all ages, support motion controls, and are an absolute blast when playing with others. As amazing as the Switch is, however, it still feels as though it’s lacking something the Wii had: the definitive party game.
Tactical rogue-lite Evertried heading to Switch

Lunic Games has announced that Evertried, its upcoming tactical rogue-lite, is seeing release on Switch. Those that are interested in the project can look forward to the game’s release this fall. Here’s an overview of Evertried, along with a trailer:. Evertried is a tactical rogue-lite where the player ascends through...
Microsoft exec ‘declines to comment’ on status of Game Pass Nintendo Switch talks

Microsoft has declined to comment on the status of talks with Nintendo to potentially bring its Xbox Game Pass service to Nintendo Switch. Xbox has dabbled in collaborating with Nintendo over the past few years. It published the first Ori game for Nintendo’s platform in September 2019, followed by its sequel last year, as well as another former Xbox One exclusive, Cuphead.