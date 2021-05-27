Which Switch Games Don't Work With Nintendo Switch Lite?
The games you can't play without Joy-Con Controllers. Switch Lite, the portable-only version of Nintendo's console, offers a cheaper way of jumping on the Switch train with a focus on handheld play which makes it a true replacement for Nintendo 3DS. However, it's important to remember that unlike the standard Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite does not support Docked Mode and will not output to your TV in any way - essentially the Switch Lite doesn't 'switch' like the standard model. Then again, the standard model doesn't come in a spectrum of funky colours!www.nintendolife.com