Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tampa, FL

TeaStori brings mochi ice cream bar to Tampa

By Andrew Harlan
thatssotampa.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeaStori Tampa is a boba tea shop, dessert cafe and mochi ice cream bar located at 2732 E Fowler Avenue. Stop, you had us at mochi ice cream bar. There’s more? Yes. TeaStori Tampa is pouring plenty of boba tea and slinging macarons, in addition to offering a vibrant mochi ice cream. It’s a feast for the eyes (and your Instagram). According to the website, this sweet haven started off as a joke. We’re glad it lived well past the punchline.

thatssotampa.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Food & Drinks
Tampa, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mochi Ice Cream#Ice Cream Bar#Food Drink#Chocolate Ice Cream#Sweet Tea#Red Fruit#Black Eyes#Teastori Tampa#Dessert Cafe#Ice Cream Floateas#Loose Leaf Teas#Boba Tea#Belgian Chocolate#Signature Drinks#Slinging Macarons#Sweetness#Passion Fruit#Fruit Snows#Fowler Avenue#Visit Teastori
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Ice Cream
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & Drinksmadison

3. Everything but the Bagel Ice Cream

Skeptics might shy away from this adventurous ice cream recipe, but as @geoffreyalan explains, the sweet cream cheese flavors and oniony-garlicky crunchy bits end up being the perfect pairing. Can’t find everything bagel in stores? DIY with this recipe. ##everythingbagelicecream ##icecreamrecipe ##icecream.
Food & DrinksKenosha News.com

2. Mason Jar Ice Cream

TikTok creator @michellewpark shows you how to make a delicious Nutella ice cream in a mason jar. Fair warning: this ice cream requires a slight workout with all the shaking, so save it as a treat for arms day. found this recipe on NYT & just added ##Nutella, so thanks...
Food & Drinkspurewow.com

Pink Lemonade Bars

Mouth-puckering and buttery, lemon bars don’t need any improvement. But we went there anyway, transforming the classic dessert into a pretty-in-pink treat that’s worthy of any summer picnic. The secret isn’t food dye, but raspberry puree, which tames the tart citrus flavor and adds a berry hue. The filling is...
Berkeley, CATrendHunter.com

Plant-Based Ice Cream Flavors

As the summer rapidly approaches, Eclipse Food gears up for warm weather to launch seven new ice cream flavors. The plant-based dairy company is based in Berkeley, California. The ice cream brand is currently focusing on bringing "cowlessly creamy" ice cream to the industry's forefront. The startup food company aims...
RestaurantsTrendHunter.com

Normalcy Celebrating Ice Creams

The Stewart's Shops 'Sweet Return to Normal' ice cream is being launched by the brand as a celebratory frozen treat that marks the transition from spring to summer as COVID-19 restrictions continue to be eased across the US. The ice cream features a base of vanilla ice cream that's infused...
Restaurantstrnto.com

The best ice cream bars in Toronto

From fruity, dairy-free blends to creamy vanilla dipped in chocolate, there’s something extra fun about ice cream on a stick. Here’s where to find the best ice cream bars in Toronto. Bar Ape Gelato Co. Known for its traditional Italian gelato, one of Bar Ape’s most popular menu items are...
Grocery & Supermaketpurewow.com

Milk Bar’s New Ice Cream Pints Just Hit Grocery Stores Nationwide (and the Flavors Are Epic)

Christina Tosi’s Milk Bar, a dessert company that first landed in NYC’s East Village back in 2008, is beloved for a whole slew of confections. From the famous Milk Bar Pie to Cereal Milk soft serve, there’s a ton for your sweet tooth to explore at the store. But for the first time ever, you can sink your spoon into Milk Bar ice cream without ever stepping foot inside the shop: The brand just launched four epic ice creams that are now available nationwide.
Food & Drinksthespruceeats.com

Fried Ice Cream

Nutritional Guidelines (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) Fried ice cream is a dessert made of a scoop of ice cream that is frozen solid and covered in a crispy coating or batter before being flash-fried in hot oil to crisp the outside while keeping the ice cream cold on the inside. It's a delicious combination of creamy and crunchy.
Recipesnosh.com

Sweet Tree Creamery Brings Plant-Based Ice Cream To New England

Each of Sweet Tree Creamery’s five all-natural and allergen-friendly flavors are made with pure coconut milk, organic sweeteners, and real ingredients. All flavors can now be found in restaurants and scoop shops throughout New England via wholesale three-gallon tub distribution. Quarts of the company’s premium plant-based ice cream will be available for purchase at local grocery and retail stores throughout New England beginning later this summer for $9.99 per quart.
Food & Drinksthespruceeats.com

Peanut Butter Whiskey Ice Cream

Nutritional Guidelines (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) Whiskey adds great flavor to ice cream and peanut butter whiskey ice cream is irresistible. This recipe uses a peanut butter-flavored whiskey (such as Skrewball or Old Smoky) and creamy peanut butter to make delicious homemade ice cream for adults. It doesn't use eggs, so there's no cooking involved; just mix, chill to marry the flavors, and freeze.
Recipesleitesculinaria.com

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

This vanilla bean ice cream is a classic, perfected. Yes, we know, you’ve been promised this before by others. But we mean it. Adapted from Alison Walker | A Country Cook’s Kitchen | Rizzoli, 2012. Those of us who crave vanilla ice cream know that sometimes you don’t need a...
Restaurantscstoredecisions.com

Extra-Creamy Ice Cream

It’s time to celebrate the summer (and the return to “normal life”) with the ice cream brand known for more cream and less air. In an effort to advocate for ice cream with more cream, less air and better ingredients, Tillamook partnered with Instagram style icon and Tillamook ice cream superfan Baddie Winkle to create the Partnership for Creamier Ice Cream and a series of PSA-style videos. The “Partnership for Creamier Ice Cream” campaign featuring Baddie launched on 5/26 and is all about ice cream and the public service of making sure Americans eat the good stuff this summer.
Food & Drinkskidsactivitiesblog.com

Dairy Queen Now Has Vegan Ice Cream Bars and I Need Them

We love Dairy Queen for treats all year long, and their summer offerings this year can’t be beat. But wouldn’t it be awesome if your vegetarian and vegan friends could join your for a frozen treat? Or even the ones who are dairy free?. Dairy Queen’s New Vegan Treat. Now...
Grocery & Supermaketdoctorofcredit.com

Whole Foods: Free Bubbies Mochi Ice Cream (Single Serve)

I think only Whole Foods sells the single serve (coupon says whole foods only as well). That might be freezerburn. You’re also supposed to thaw at room temperature for a few minutes before eating. Ideally, mochi is meant to be eaten fresh and should not be frozen at all unless...
Food & Drinkswinsightgrocerybusiness.com

Milk Bar Ice Creams Land at Whole Foods

Milk Bar, the New York-based desserts shop known for its build-your-own treats offerings and out-of-the-ordinary flavors, is debuting a line of ice cream pints at Whole Foods Market stores nationwide. Milk Bar's trademarked Cereal Milk flavor ("tastes just like the bottom of your cereal bowl," the company states) will be...
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Celebratory Ice Cream Campaigns

The Häagen-Dazs 'Love The Mix' campaign is being launched by the brand in the UK as a continuation of its 'Don't Hold Back' concept debuted in 2020 and encourages consumers to have a little more fun in their everyday life. The campaign sees a split image of two women enjoying ice cream with their upper body floating in a pool and the lower half reclining on a couch This is meant to be a play on the Häagen-Dazs Duo ice creams that have both smooth and crunchy ingredients, while also encouraging everyday lifestyle changes that are small but noteworthy.
Restaurantscbbrews.com

Ice Cream Truck at CBB!

Discover some sweet & delicious treats at the new Creek Bottom Creamery ice cream truck. It’s parked on the corner of Meadow & Eastview Streets and will be open. We will be serving hand-dipped cones & cups, sundaes, banana splits, shakes and more! Lots of wonderful flavors to choose from and bunches of toppings to keep you cool and your sweet-tooth satisfied.
Food & Drinksatoallinks.com

DELICIOUS ICE CREAM CONES FOR ICE CREAM LOVERS

Everyone’s favorite treat as a kid was ice cream cones. And ice cream on a cone is far superior to ice cream in a cup. But there’s no reason to limit yourself to ordinary ice cream, right? There are so many delicious desserts you can make using ice cream cones, and here are its types to make your dessert even more delicious. Serving them with custom cone sleeves at any event or special occasion (Christmas, easter, birthday, marriage) will surely make them pop even more.
Recipesmyalbertlea.com

Strawberry Ice Cream Cake

Remove packaging from the ice cream and slice about 1-inch thick. Working quickly, place ice cream slices on the bottom cake layer, filling the gaps with ice cream and leaving the center unfilled. Lightly press the ice cream pieces together to form a solid layer the same size as the cake layer. Repeat with the second cake layer and remaining ice cream. Top with the final layer of cake and freeze until the ice cream is firm again, about 1 hour.