TeaStori brings mochi ice cream bar to Tampa

The Häagen-Dazs 'Love The Mix' campaign is being launched by the brand in the UK as a continuation of its 'Don't Hold Back' concept debuted in 2020 and encourages consumers to have a little more fun in their everyday life. The campaign sees a split image of two women enjoying ice cream with their upper body floating in a pool and the lower half reclining on a couch This is meant to be a play on the Häagen-Dazs Duo ice creams that have both smooth and crunchy ingredients, while also encouraging everyday lifestyle changes that are small but noteworthy.