TeaStori brings mochi ice cream bar to Tampa
TeaStori Tampa is a boba tea shop, dessert cafe and mochi ice cream bar located at 2732 E Fowler Avenue. Stop, you had us at mochi ice cream bar. There’s more? Yes. TeaStori Tampa is pouring plenty of boba tea and slinging macarons, in addition to offering a vibrant mochi ice cream. It’s a feast for the eyes (and your Instagram). According to the website, this sweet haven started off as a joke. We’re glad it lived well past the punchline.thatssotampa.com