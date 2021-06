Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. If a couch isn't comfortable enough to sleep on, why buy it? The best cushioned furniture is both sturdy and forgiving, and if you look hard enough, there are pieces available at just about every price point. If you're in the market for a new small sectional, nearly 1,000 Amazon shoppers will point you toward one cozy option that happens to be on sale for more than $100 off right now.