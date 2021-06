IO Interactive’s relentless pace when it comes to DLC for Hitman 3 continues. Fortunately, the Season of Sloth is here to help us slow things down a little. The Season of Sloth will release next week on June 15th. The Season of Sloth replaces the Season of Pride, which itself replaced the Season of Greed. While the Season of Pride will be ending on June 15th, much of its content should be available past that point, as was the case for Season of Greed content when the Season of Pride released.