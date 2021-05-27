Phase Out PFAS from Global Use
Science-based Policy Advice from Women’s Health Providers. The International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics (FIGO), a worldwide federation of women’s health organizations, has called for the global phase-out of PFAS – a class of “forever chemicals” widely used in products as diverse as food packaging, rain-resistant clothing, firefighting foams, cosmetics, and non-stick pans. The urgent call from FIGO comes decades after PFAS were allowed into widespread commercial use without sufficient testing to assure safety.www.nrdc.org