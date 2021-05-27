Phase Out PFAS from Global Use

Every day, tens of millions of Americans are basically drinking from lead straws. They get their drinking water from lead water pipes in the ground that can threaten their health by contributing high levels of lead to their families’ tap water. Tens of millions more are served by decrepit water supplies that struggle to provide water meeting basic health and safety standards. And when people in cities and towns large and small across the country flush their toilets, the wastewater often goes untreated into rivers and lakes during storms because of inadequate sewer and treatment plants. Others have no sanitation at all, left to “straight pipes” that take their raw waste directly to a nearby waterway, or still use backyard privies.