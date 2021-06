The pandemic has given millions of people a lot of free time on their hands, resulting in them spending a lot more time on their hobbies. And what is among the favorite pastimes for thousands of individuals the world over, regardless of their age? Mobile gaming, of course. So it should come as no surprise that the average spending on mobile games has risen significantly during the pandemic. However, what does in fact, come as a shock, is the fact that this rise has been a staggering 40% as compared to pre-pandemic levels, with the mobile game spending hitting a new milestone at a value of $1.7 billion per week in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021.