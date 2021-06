Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection is here. I’ll admit I’ve been eagerly waiting for this game, mostly to relive some childhood memories. I had a fantastic time playing Ninja Gaiden Sigma and Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 back on the PlayStation 3, and I even owned the Vita exclusive Ninja Gaiden Sigma Plus for a while. Also, there’s the third game in the series which I’ve never played and always wanted to despite hearing that it’s less than stellar. It was a win-win situation for me, right?