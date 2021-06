Rebuilding East Chicago’s St. Joseph’s Carmelite Home will be a monumental undertaking, but residents and organizations from all over have started to pitch in. A fire ripped through the third floor of the home at 4840 Grasselli St. and took out at least 90% of the building, Home Administrator Sister Maria Giuseppe said Sunday. A small convent where the younger sisters live appeared to spared, she said, but the rest of the building was either wrecked by fire or water damage.