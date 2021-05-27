Abigail Albano-Payton and the Complexities of Community
A young Afro-Filipina artist working in Laguna Beach, California, Abigail Albano-Payton pays homage to her community and heritage through richly textured figurative paintings. With a focus on exploring BIPOC experiences, Abigail aims to repurpose the traditionally Eurocentric tools of representation and portraiture to highlight underrepresented subjects. Her most recent series delves into the natural hair community, and all of the emotions and expectations that come with navigating the social pressures surrounding appearance.canvas.saatchiart.com