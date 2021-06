Some people like the concept of mandatory challengers, and I agree the concept is OK. There are plenty of fighters out there who would be (and are) avoided for fights they really have earned, at least as much as boxing makes anyone earn title fights ever. But boxing has a lot of “concepts” that sound good but are then abused on one level or five. Mandatory challengers are one of them. How many Canelo-Yildirim and Taylor-Khongsong type fights do you really need to sit through? And to know you have to, that the guy with the belt (another thing better in concept than boxing reality) he wants to keep has to do this or be stripped or whatever? It stinks and sucks.