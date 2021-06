On May 18, 2021, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) issued notice 2021-31 (Notice) which provides additional guidance and clarifications concerning the new COBRA premium assistance provisions enacted under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA). Under ARPA, employers are required to provide temporary 100-percent COBRA premium subsidies for certain eligible individuals who elect continuation coverage that is effective during the period of April 1 through Sept. 30, 2021 (for all of the period, or any part of it). Employers will receive a tax credit in the amount of the subsidies provided.