Toronto, ON – When the Centre for Commercialization of Regenerative Medicine (CCRM) launched in June 2011, the global market for regenerative medicine was US$3.6B with conservative estimates suggesting it would exceed US$11B within the decade. Ten years later, it is valued at US$38.7B1 and Canada’s only regenerative medicine translation centre has been growing as quickly as the industry it serves. CCRM’s 10-year anniversary provides an opportunity to reflect on its accomplishments and how it has helped catalyze an industry in Canada. In the next decade, Canadians can expect to see growth in the manufacturing and delivery of cell and gene therapies for Canadians and people around the world.