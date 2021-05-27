Tracking Inflation Coverage On Television News
How much attention is inflation receiving on television news? The timeline below shows total monthly mentions of "inflation" and "inflationary" across CNN, MSNBC and Fox News over the past decade. As the 2008 recession faded, mentions of inflation largely disappeared from television news, but increased slightly since late 2017 and then faded away during the pandemic. Beginning in February 2021, with Biden's inauguration and the renewed focus on stimulus spending, mentions increased sharply, surging on Fox News. In fact, Fox News has mentioned inflation nearly as much as CNN and MSNBC combined over the past decade.www.realclearpolitics.com