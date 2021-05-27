Tracking Inflation Coverage On Television News

UNITED STATES−On Monday, June 14, Ivory Hecker, a journalist for Fox 26 in Houston, Texas was censored when she attempted to make an announcement during her news update. “Before we get to that story, I want to let you the viewers know that Fox Corporation has been muzzling me to keep certain information from you, the viewers, and from what I’m gathering, I am not the only reporter being subjected to this. I am going to be releasing some recordings about what goes on behind the scenes at Fox because it applies to you, the viewers. I found a non-profit journalism group called, Project Veritas, that is going to put that out tomorrow, so tune in to them,” said Hecker before discussing breaking news about about the heatwave in the region.