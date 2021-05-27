Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Tracking Inflation Coverage On Television News

By Kalev Leetaru
RealClearPolitics
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow much attention is inflation receiving on television news? The timeline below shows total monthly mentions of "inflation" and "inflationary" across CNN, MSNBC and Fox News over the past decade. As the 2008 recession faded, mentions of inflation largely disappeared from television news, but increased slightly since late 2017 and then faded away during the pandemic. Beginning in February 2021, with Biden's inauguration and the renewed focus on stimulus spending, mentions increased sharply, surging on Fox News. In fact, Fox News has mentioned inflation nearly as much as CNN and MSNBC combined over the past decade.

www.realclearpolitics.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television News#Inflation#Fox News#Cnn#Fox Business#Cnn#Msnbc#Bloomberg#Cnbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
U.S. Politicsmediaite.com

YIKES: Tech Snafu Leads to Super Awkward 16 Second Pause on Fox News, Followed By a Breakneck Cutout

If you’d like to enjoy 16 seconds of painfully awkward silence brought to you by the wonders of live television, you have come to the right place. On Fox News Thursday, Charles Payne was interviewing Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) about a Supreme Court decision handed down earlier in the day. In that case, the court ruled 9-0 that a Catholic social services organization could not be compelled by the city of Philadelphia to certify same-sex couples as foster parents.
MinoritiesMedia Matters

NBC News reporter explains how right-wing organizations and media are funding a scare campaign over critical race theory

MICHAEL HARRIOT (SENIOR WRITER, THEROOT.COM): They’ve redefined critical race theory as the — as hating America, as hating white people. And they are having white people believe that they are teaching in classrooms across America to hate white people — which is something, like, at its face that no teacher who liked their job would do. So I don't know where they — they just took this definition, and people started believing it without any logical thought or critical thinking.
TV & VideosPosted by
Fox News

Fox News tops MSNBC, CNN for 17th straight week as liberal networks struggle to attract younger viewers

Fox News Channel crushed cable news competition last week as liberal networks MSNBC and CNN struggled to attract younger viewers who are coveted by advertisers. Fox News averaged 1.2 million viewers from June 7-13 to finish No. 1 among all of basic cable while no other networks cracked the one-million viewer benchmark. ESPN finished second by averaging 783,000 viewers and MSNBC came in third. TNT and HGTV joined them among the top five and CNN settled for sixth place by averaging only 557,000 viewers.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

News coverage balances vaccination progress with continued pandemic pain

(CNN Business) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. Another biotech company just touted superb results for trials of its Covid-19 vaccine. Vermont just became the first state to reach an "80% vaccinated" goal. And in a back-to-normal symbol in the entertainment industry, "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" just became the first late-night show to welcome back a full-capacity, fully vaccinated audience.
TV & VideosAdWeek

Week of June 7 Cable Network Ranker: Fox News Is a Top 5 Basic Cable Network in Total Viewers and Adults 25-54

According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, Fox News Channel was the most-watched basic cable network in total day for the 17th consecutive week, averaging 1.2 nearly million total viewers and 197,000 adults 25-54 in the 6 a.m.-6 a.m. daypart. The network averaged 2.2 million total viewers and 331,000 in the 25-54 demo during the 8-11 p.m. ET prime time period, second-most behind TNT, which continues to attract big audiences for its prime time broadcasts of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Fox launches Apple podcast subscription service FOX News Podcasts+

Fox News Media has launched a subscription-based podcast service called Fox News Podcasts+ on the Apple Podcast platform, the company announced Tuesday. The service features shows originally produced as podcasts that are currently offered on Fox's podcast website along with podcast versions of Fox News Sunday, and three shows from Fox News Radio.
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace suffers ratings implosion

“Resistance” television has been having a rough go of it lately. MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace has suffered a roughly 80% decline in viewership in the 25-54 age demographic since former President Donald Trump left office in January, the Washington Free Beacon reports, citing data provided by the Nielsen Media Research.
EntertainmentCanyon News

Reporter Exposes Censorship By Fox Corporation

UNITED STATES−On Monday, June 14, Ivory Hecker, a journalist for Fox 26 in Houston, Texas was censored when she attempted to make an announcement during her news update. “Before we get to that story, I want to let you the viewers know that Fox Corporation has been muzzling me to keep certain information from you, the viewers, and from what I’m gathering, I am not the only reporter being subjected to this. I am going to be releasing some recordings about what goes on behind the scenes at Fox because it applies to you, the viewers. I found a non-profit journalism group called, Project Veritas, that is going to put that out tomorrow, so tune in to them,” said Hecker before discussing breaking news about about the heatwave in the region.
POTUSAOL Corp

Chris Cuomo calls Fox News a 'disgrace' for not informing viewers that Tucker Carlson shouldn't be taken seriously

On Cuomo Prime Time Wednesday, Chris Cuomo railed against Fox News for not warning viewers not to take Tucker Carlson seriously. This was in response to baseless claims Carlson made a night earlier, stating that FBI operatives organized the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. Cuomo pointed to a defamation lawsuit involving Carlson that Fox won last year by arguing that no reasonable person would take him seriously.