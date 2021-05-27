Elder Renlund Offers Missionaries 14 Principles on Receiving Personal Revelation
Drawing from personal experiences, scriptures and teachings from past and present Church leaders, Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared 14 principles on personal revelation in a Thursday, May 27, online devotional — principles that can help missionaries to feel and recognize the Spirit.