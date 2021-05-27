Sugar: World Markets and Trade

Sugar Production Up Globally in 2021/22, Stable in the United States and Mexico. Sugar production in the United States and Mexico is expected to be flat in Marketing Year (MY) 2021/22 at 14.6 million tons (raw value). Sugarbeet production in the United States is up based on historical regional trends. Excellent sugarbeet planting progress through early May is expected to offset declines in Louisiana sugarcane production in the United States from record production last year. Sugarcane yields are expected down in Mexico as a result of ongoing drought and poor soil quality. U.S. imports are down based on projected quota programs and the calculation of U.S. Needs as defined in the amended Suspension Agreements. Consumption is forecast flat while stocks are lowered with the drop in U.S. imports.